The Role of Human Behavior in Climate Crisis

Record-breaking temperatures, skyrocketing emissions, and excessive fossil fuel consumption have marked the world’s inability to achieve its climate goals. Recent research, led by Joseph Merz of the Merz Institute, highlights the core issue underlying these problems – the human “behavioral crisis.” This crisis refers to the deliberate exploitation of human behavior, which has resulted in climate breakdown and ecological overshoot.

Merz argues that current climate solutions only address the symptoms without tackling the root cause of the crisis. He emphasizes the need to reduce resource demand, as consumption, waste, and population growth continue to contribute to overshoot. Merz points out that relying solely on renewable energy is not enough, as the material footprint of renewable infrastructure requires constant rebuilding, further contributing to demand.

Overshoot, in this context, refers to the extent to which human society is consuming resources beyond what the planet can sustainably provide. Merz emphasizes that overshoot is a crisis of human behavior, as societal cues and marketing strategies have manipulated people into unsustainable actions driven by materialistic desires.

To address this crisis, the authors propose utilizing marketing, media, and entertainment industries to reshape social norms and redefine what people value. By shifting the focus away from material-intensive signals of status, such as fashionable clothes sourced from around the world, society could embrace actions with less or even positive ecological footprints.

The Merz Institute has established an overshoot behavior lab, where they work on interventions to address overshoot through changes in societal norms. They highlight the success of initiatives like the Population Media Center, which has used mainstream entertainment to promote behavior change on population growth and gender violence.

While population growth is a sensitive topic, the authors argue that education and women’s empowerment are crucial for reducing fertility rates, which have a significant impact on climate gains.

Merz and his colleagues emphasize the urgency of interdisciplinary research and collaborative efforts to redefine societal norms and desires that drive overconsumption. They acknowledge the ethical concerns surrounding the use of psychological manipulation but highlight that corporations already exploit human psychology for economic gain. Failing to address the underlying drivers of growth-based economies will only exacerbate the overshoot crisis.

Ultimately, the authors urge people to recognize that the future of the planet, the well-being of all species, and the preservation of a peaceful civilization depend on making conscious choices and interventions that prioritize sustainability and justice.