How to Control Who Sees Your Xbox Captures

Summary: Xbox consoles have capture features that allow users to take screenshots and record clips, but it’s important to manage who can see and share these captures. Recent incidents with the game Baldur’s Gate 3 serve as a reminder that some games contain explicit content that you may not want to share with friends and family. Here’s how to control the privacy settings for your Xbox captures.

Change who can see your captures:

1. Go to the Settings option from the cog wheel on your Xbox dashboard.

2. Select “Account” and then “Privacy & online safety.”

3. Choose Xbox privacy and go to “View details & customize.”

4. In the “Game content” section, select “Others can see your captures on Xbox” and choose “Only me” for the most privacy.

5. You can also select “Friends” if you want to share captures with your friends or “Everyone on the internet” to share with anyone who has an internet connection.

6. Additionally, there is an option to control who can see and upload community creations such as screenshots and videos.

Stop automatic uploads to the Xbox network:

1. In the main Settings menu, go to “Preferences” and select “Capture & share.”

2. Under “Automatic uploads,” disable the option to prevent your captures from being automatically shared on the Xbox network.

3. This setting also applies to OneDrive, so if you want to back up screenshots externally, you will need to do it manually.

By following these steps, you can have better control over who sees your Xbox captures and avoid accidentally sharing content that you’d rather keep private.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



Q: Can I change the privacy settings for individual captures?



A: No, the privacy settings apply to all captures on your Xbox console.

Q: How can I back up my captures to external storage?



A: If you have disabled automatic uploads, you can manually save your captures to external storage devices such as USB drives.

Q: Are there similar privacy settings on other consoles?



A: Yes, other consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch also have privacy settings for captures, but the specific steps may vary. Consult the respective console’s user manual or online support resources for guidance.