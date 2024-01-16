Mastering the Power of Athra Surges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

In the latest installment of the Prince of Persia series, titled “The Lost Crown,” players are introduced to a new and exciting gameplay mechanic: Athra Surges. These powerful abilities can turn the tide of any battle, but acquiring them all requires some extra effort. In this guide, we will walk you through how to obtain each of the ten Athra Surges, including the five hidden ones.

The game rewards players with five Athra Surges through natural progression. These include Verethranga’s Smite, Bahman’s Breath, Arash’s Ray, Bahamut’s Rage, and Rashnu’s Judgment. Each of these abilities is unique and provides a strategic advantage in combat.

To unlock the remaining five Surges, you must defeat the Alternate Sargon in a fight. These battles take place at specific locations on the map. If you emerge victorious, you will be rewarded with a new Athra Surge. Here’s where you can find them:

1. Wind of Sistan: Located in The Depths, you can obtain this Surge on a high platform. Wind of Sistan creates a tornado of Athra energy around Sargon, disabling enemies.

2. Shahbaz Spirit: Platform across invisible pillars and cross a wooden bridge to find a stone slab with information about the Immortals. Proceed to the next room to duel Alternate Sargon and acquire this anti-air move.

3. Hadhayans Might: Use time powers to navigate through the Soma Tree. Climb up wooden scaffolding platforms to encounter two Alternate Sargon at the top. Unleash this Surge to teleport to an enemy and slam down on them from above.

4. Soul of Gilgamesh: Head to the corner of the Pit of Eternal Sands, slide under a gap in the left wall, and platform up the cliff until you find a glowing yellow crack. Defeat Alternate Sargon once again to acquire this Surge, which provides a complete buff to your moves and opens up new combo options.

5. Vayu’s Wave: Complete the first nine challenges with Artaban in the Lower City. After finishing the last challenge, you will be rewarded with Vayu’s Wave. This Surge allows Sargon to shoot out a wave of energy that knocks enemies back.

By mastering all ten Athra Surges, players can maximize their combat potential and craft the perfect build in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. So, prepare yourself for epic battles and unleash the full power of Athra!