Honor 90 5G Unveils Reliance Jio eSIM Support and Plans Expansion

In a recent announcement, Honor has confirmed that the Honor 90 5G smartphone now supports Reliance Jio eSIM. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of HTech, the Indian unit of Honor, confirmed this exciting update. The official statement was made through Sheth’s X account (formerly Twitter), where he shared screenshots showcasing the eSIM support for Reliance Jio. It is noteworthy that the eSIM functionality can be used alongside the physical SIM card, thus providing users with flexibility.

Although the screenshots only show the Honor 90 5G connected to a 4G network via the eSIM, it is anticipated that the device will also support 5G connectivity. Sheth mentioned that Honor plans to collaborate with other network providers in the region in the coming months. This suggests that eSIM support will soon be available for major telecom operators, offering users a wider range of options.

The addition of eSIM support comes several months after the Honor 90 5G’s launch in India. The smartphone boasts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Honor 90 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200-megapixel lens, and a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. A sizable 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging capability fuels the device.

Notable features of the Honor 90 5G include a slim and lightweight design, weighing 193 grams and measuring 7.8mm in thickness. The smartphone also includes Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint scanner, GPS, and stereo speakers, enhancing the overall user experience.

Summary

Honor has officially announced the support for Reliance Jio eSIMs on the Honor 90 5G smartphone, as confirmed by Madhav Sheth, the CEO of HTech, the Indian unit of Honor. The company plans to extend this support to other network providers in the region in the near future. The Honor 90 5G offers impressive specifications, including a large AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and a high-resolution camera setup.

FAQ

What is eSIM support?

eSIM support refers to a feature that allows smartphones to use an embedded SIM card instead of a physical SIM card. It offers convenience and flexibility by allowing users to switch between different network providers without needing to physically change the SIM card.

When will eSIM support be available for other network operators?

Honor plans to collaborate with other network providers in the upcoming months to offer eSIM support for other major telecom operators.

What are the key features of the Honor 90 5G?

The Honor 90 5G offers a large AMOLED display, a powerful processor, a high-resolution camera setup, a large battery with fast charging capability, a slim and lightweight design, and various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, and stereo speakers.