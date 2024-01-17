Honor 90 5G Now Supports eSIM Connectivity in India

After much anticipation, Honor Tech has announced that the Honor 90 5G smartphone in India now supports eSIM connectivity. This means that users can enjoy unlimited connectivity and stay connected seamlessly with the eSIM feature. The CEO of Honor Tech, Madhav Sheth, made the official announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Jio will be the first network provider in India to enable eSIM connectivity for the Honor 90 5G.

Previously, the smartphone did not have support for eSIM. However, with this recent development, users can utilize the eSIM in conjunction with a physical SIM card for dual connectivity options. The brand has also hinted at potential collaborations with other network providers in the future, which could expand eSIM compatibility beyond Jio.

The Honor 90 5G boasts impressive specifications. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 200-megapixel triple camera array on the rear for stunning photography capabilities. The smartphone also includes a large 5,000mAh battery with 66W cable rapid charging support.

In terms of additional features, the Honor 90 5G offers stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and weighs just 193 grams. Although the screenshots shared by Honor Tech suggest that the phone currently operates on a 4G network, it remains to be seen if 5G functionality will be available in the near future.

With eSIM support now available for the Honor 90 5G, users can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of using an embedded SIM card. This innovation eliminates the need for physical SIM cards, allowing for easier device setup and switching between network providers.

