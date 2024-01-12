Ancient Sturgeon Fossil Unearthed in Edmonton’s River Valley

In a surprising find, hikers in Capilano Park stumbled upon a fragment of a 72-million-year-old sturgeon skull in February 2023. Initially mistaken for dinosaur skin, researchers from the University of Alberta have confirmed that the fragment belongs to an ancient sturgeon. They estimate that the fish would have been around two meters long during its lifetime.

This discovery marks the first new species of fossil fish found in Edmonton. It has been named Boreiosturion labyrinthicus, with the name referencing the intricate labyrinth-like patterns on the skull. Luke Nelson, co-author of a recent study on the find, stated that the most fascinating aspect of the fossil is the unique patterns on the back of its skull. These patterns have not been seen before in sturgeons from that time period.

Sturgeons are still found in freshwater environments across North America, including the North Saskatchewan River, where they are protected. The finding of this fossil fills a gap in understanding the distribution of sturgeons during the end of the Cretaceous Period, before the mass extinction that wiped out dinosaurs.

This discovery also bridges a geographical gap in sturgeon findings. Previously, sturgeon remains had been found in southern Alberta, Montana, North Dakota, Alaska, and Peace River further north. The fact that the ancient sturgeon represents an ancestor of the species still present today adds to its significance. In Edmonton, lake sturgeons, which can reach up to two meters in length, continue to inhabit the waters.

Luke Nelson emphasized the importance of reporting any fossil discoveries to the University of Alberta or the Royal Tyrrell Museum. Such findings can provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history and ecosystem of the past. Additionally, he stressed the need to protect the current sturgeon population in the North Saskatchewan River, as they are some of the largest bony fish in existence and have been around since the time of the dinosaurs.

The sturgeon skull fossil is now housed in the University of Alberta’s laboratory for vertebrate paleontology, where further research and analysis will be conducted.

