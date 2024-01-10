Expert Debunks Alien Sightings on Earth, Citing Infeasible Travel and Grim Conditions in Space

In a recent interview with GB News, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb dismisses the notion of aliens visiting Earth. He explains that the vast distance between star systems makes interstellar travel nearly impossible for biological creatures. “It would take about a billion years to cross from one side of the Milky Way galaxy to the other,” says Loeb. Considering this timeframe, he believes that any spacecraft arriving from another star would not carry living organisms.

Loeb further elaborates on the challenges that extraterrestrial beings would face in space. The bombardment of highly energetic particles in interstellar space would make survival during the journey unlikely. Instead, he suggests that if aliens were to exist and travel, they would most likely be autonomous with artificial intelligence (AI). Loeb points out that Earth has already developed AI, and it could be the next step in space exploration.

Ziven Havens, Bull Moose Project policy director, supports this idea, stating that AI could open up space travel for both manned and unmanned vehicles, reducing costs and increasing safety. The future of AI in space is seen as exciting, with endless possibilities.

Despite his skepticism towards alien sightings, Loeb emphasizes the importance of government transparency regarding UFO data. He believes that scientists should have access to this information for intensive research. Currently, the government focuses on monitoring the sky for national security purposes, while astronomers primarily observe distant sources of light. Loeb suggests that the government’s disclosure of knowledge on UFOs could save scientists significant time in their search for evidence.

In summary, Avi Loeb challenges the credibility of alien sightings on Earth due to the immense distance between star systems and the harsh conditions of interstellar space. He proposes that if aliens exist, they would likely be AI-driven, emphasizing the potential of artificial intelligence in space exploration. However, Loeb also urges the government to share its UFO data with scientists to facilitate further research.

FAQs

Q: What did Avi Loeb say about the possibility of aliens visiting Earth?

A: Avi Loeb argued that interstellar travel is extremely difficult and would take billions of years. He believes that any spacecraft arriving from another star would not carry biological creatures.

Q: Why does Avi Loeb suggest that aliens, if they exist, would likely have artificial intelligence?

A: According to Loeb, the harsh conditions of space make it unlikely for living organisms to survive the journey. Hence, he suggests that aliens would probably be autonomous with artificial intelligence.

Q: What is the potential role of artificial intelligence in space travel?

A: Ziven Havens, a policy director, suggests that AI could revolutionize space travel by reducing costs and increasing safety for both manned and unmanned vehicles.

Q: Why does Avi Loeb urge the government to disclose its UFO data?

A: Loeb believes that access to government UFO data would expedite scientific research on the subject and potentially provide evidence of extraterrestrial activities.