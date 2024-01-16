Amazon Scam Leaves Grieving Mother Without Laptop for Son’s Funeral

A mother who had recently lost her son was left devastated when a laptop she purchased on Amazon for planning her child’s funeral mysteriously disappeared. Clare Buchanan bought an £800 MacBook Air to write her son’s funeral service after he passed away from a brain tumor. However, when the laptop arrived, the courier refused to release the parcel, citing an issue with the one-time password (OTP) verification system used by Amazon. Despite Amazon’s claims of protecting purchases with OTPs, the laptop was recorded as delivered, and Buchanan was denied a refund based on tracking information.

According to Buchanan, she had ordered the laptop to be delivered to her parents’ address where they were staying during her son’s final days. She entrusted the OTP to her father while she spent time at the hospice with her son. However, when her father handed over the OTP to the courier, he claimed his handheld scanner was not working and took the parcel back. Subsequently, the driver reportedly used the OTP to trigger the delivery notification.

Despite Buchanan’s efforts to contact Amazon, the company initially refused to investigate the matter and insisted that the laptop had been delivered. It was only after Guardian Money got involved that Amazon issued a refund and promised to investigate the incident.

This incident sheds light on the flaws in Amazon’s OTP system, which was introduced to enhance security for high-value orders. However, a consumer group investigation revealed that the system has not effectively prevented theft or unauthorized substitutions. Numerous customers have reported that their orders were either stolen or replaced after providing their OTP. Many have also faced difficulties obtaining refunds from Amazon.

This concerning situation prompts calls for Amazon to take responsibility and address the flaws in their delivery procedures. Customers should be entitled to refunds or redelivery in cases where items go missing or are switched during transit. Failure to do so may be a violation of consumer law.

FAQ

What is an OTP?

OTP stands for one-time password. It is a unique six-digit code that is used to verify deliveries and provide extra security for high-value orders.

Is Amazon the only delivery service that uses OTP?

Yes, currently Amazon is the only delivery service that utilizes OTPs. However, financial companies commonly use OTPs to verify online transactions.

What should customers do if they experience issues with OTPs on Amazon?

Customers who encounter problems with OTPs on Amazon should contact customer services and report the issue. They can also seek assistance from consumer advocacy groups or escalate the matter through their bank or credit card company if necessary.