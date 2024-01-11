Google Reorganizes Hardware Teams to Create More Unified Products

In a recent announcement, Google revealed that it is reorganizing its Devices & Services teams responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware. This move will involve a shift to a functional organization model, where there will be a single team responsible for hardware engineering across all three divisions. The aim is to create more unified products across different form factors.

This reorganization will also result in the departure of Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as other Fitbit leaders. It is worth noting that Google acquired Fitbit in January 2021, and Park had stayed on as a vice president and general manager of Fitbit until now.

As part of the reorganization, a few hundred roles will be eliminated, with the majority of impacts occurring within the first-party augmented reality (AR) hardware team. This downsizing suggests that Google is moving away from developing its own AR hardware and focusing on partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Google’s statement emphasizes that although changes are happening within the AR hardware team, the company remains committed to other AR initiatives. This includes incorporating AR features into products like Lens and Maps, as well as ongoing product partnerships. Notably, Google has partnered with Samsung for the Android XR partnership, aimed at developing a headset.

Overall, Google’s reorganization signals a strategic shift towards a more streamlined approach to hardware engineering. By consolidating teams and fostering collaboration across Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, the company is aiming to deliver more cohesive and integrated products to its consumers.

FAQs

What is Google reorganizing?

Google is reorganizing its Devices & Services teams responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware. The company is shifting to a functional organization model, consolidating teams and creating a more unified approach to hardware engineering.

Who is leaving Google as a result of this reorganization?

Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, will be leaving Google.

Will there be layoffs?

Yes, there will be a few hundred roles eliminated, with the majority occurring within the first-party augmented reality (AR) hardware team.

What is Google’s focus in terms of AR?

While Google is making changes within the AR hardware team, the company remains committed to other AR initiatives. This includes incorporating AR features into products like Lens and Maps and pursuing product partnerships.