Title: Google Updates Chrome’s Incognito Mode Description to Address Privacy Concerns

Summary:

Google has quietly made changes to the description of its private browsing feature, known as “incognito mode,” in the latest Canary build of Google Chrome. The updated text clarifies that while others using the same device won’t see a user’s activity, it does not affect how data is collected by websites visited or the services they use, including Google. The change comes after Google settled a lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking browsing activity even when users activated incognito mode. Previously, Google had argued that the existing text adequately informed users about potential tracking in incognito mode, but the judge in the case was not convinced. The settlement terms between Google and the plaintiffs will be presented to the court in January, with final approval expected by the end of February.

FAQ:

Q: What changes has Google made to Chrome’s incognito mode description?

A: Google has updated the text in the latest Canary build of Google Chrome, clarifying that others using the same device won’t see a user’s activity while using incognito mode. However, it emphasizes that data collection by websites and services, including Google, remains unaffected.

Q: What was the previous description of Chrome’s incognito mode?

A: The previous description stated that users could browse privately, and others using the same device wouldn’t see their activity. However, it also mentioned that downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items would be saved.

Q: Why did Google make this change?

A: Google made this change in response to a lawsuit that accused the company of tracking browsing activity illegally in incognito mode. The updated description aims to address concerns about user privacy and provide clearer information.

Q: Did Google inform users about potential tracking in incognito mode before?

A: Google had previously argued that the existing text adequately informed users about possible tracking in incognito mode. However, the judge in the lawsuit did not find this argument convincing.

Sources:

