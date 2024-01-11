Google Implements Cost-Cutting Measures: Layoffs and Google Assistant Changes

In a continuation of its cost-cutting efforts, Google has initiated another round of layoffs and made significant changes to the functionality of Google Assistant. The layoffs affected multiple divisions within the company, including core engineering, the Google Assistant, and the hardware division. The hardware cuts specifically targeted the team working on augmented reality, which is a surprising move considering the increasing prominence of AR technology.

Furthermore, Google Assistant, once hailed as the future of the company and Google Search, is facing a decline in popularity. Google has announced the removal of 17 “underutilized” features from the voice assistant. These features will no longer be supported in the future. The most drastic change is the removal of the Assistant’s default position on the homepage of all Android devices. The microphone button on the Google Search bar, previously used to access the Assistant, will now only send voice input directly to Google Search. Users can still access the Assistant through alternative methods such as voice commands or long-pressing the home button, but it will no longer be front-and-center on Android phones.

These cost-cutting measures and changes to Google Assistant functionality are indicative of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and prioritize resources. While these measures may offer short-term financial benefits, they also raise concerns about the future viability and competitiveness of Google’s products and services.

FAQs

Are there more layoffs expected at Google?

There are rumors of additional layoffs happening this month, with a focus on the ad sales division. Google has been implementing cost-cutting measures since January of last year, and it is not uncommon for companies undergoing restructuring to go through multiple rounds of layoffs.

Why is Google removing features from Google Assistant?

Google has identified 17 underutilized features of Google Assistant that will be removed in order to streamline the functionality and prioritize resources. These changes reflect Google’s strategy to focus on more impactful features and improve user experience.

How will the removal of Google Assistant’s default position on Android devices impact users?

The removal of Google Assistant’s default position means that users will no longer have immediate access to the Assistant through the Google Search bar. Instead, they will need to use alternative methods such as voice commands or long-pressing the home button to access the Assistant. While this change may require some adjustment for users, it is part of Google’s effort to optimize the user interface and align it with user preferences.