Google Shifts Towards Bard: A New Era for Digital Assistants?

In an exciting turn of events, Google recently announced its next-generation voice offering, previously referred to as “Assistant with Bard.” However, it seems that the tech giant may be undergoing a rebranding process, dropping the “Assistant” moniker and shining the spotlight solely on “Bard.”

The latest version of the Google app (15.2) reveals significant changes in the naming conventions. The once-familiar introduction message, “Hi! I’m Assistant with Bard,” has now been simplified to “Hi! I’m Bard.”

Moreover, the majority of references to “Assistant with Bard” have been replaced with just “Bard” throughout the app. This shift suggests that Google is moving away from calling its next-generation voice assistant “Assistant with Bard.”

Interestingly, Google now directly describes “Bard” as a “digital assistant” rather than merely another version of the Google Assistant. This change in terminology is further reinforced by the absence of the term “classic” when referring to the old Google Assistant.

While Google has removed some Assistant features in recent weeks to prioritize quality and reliability, the future of Assistant now appears to lie within the realm of “Bard.” However, the possibility of a future rebrand cannot be ruled out; it is plausible that once “Bard” becomes more stable, the “Google Assistant” name may make a comeback.

The rebranding of “Assistant with Bard” to simply “Bard” heralds an exciting new era for Google’s digital assistants. As Google focuses on improving user experience across various devices, the shift towards “Bard” aims to elevate its significance while diminishing the relevance of the previous Assistant.

Only time will tell what lies ahead for “Assistant” and how “Bard” will shape the future of digital assistance. For now, we eagerly await the launch of this next-generation offering and the innovations it brings to the table.

Sources: Google Play Store, JEB Decompiler