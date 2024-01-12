Nintendo Switch Online Adds Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age to Its Catalog

Summary

Nintendo Switch Online continues to expand its offerings, delighting fans by including two beloved RPGs from the Game Boy Advance era. Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age will join the service on January 17, much to the excitement of gamers who have been eagerly awaiting their arrival. Developed by Camelot, these games offer captivating stories, unique gameplay mechanics, and memorable soundtracks.

Embark on a Magical Journey with Golden Sun

Gamers ready to indulge in classic RPG adventures will be thrilled to experience Golden Sun and its sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, on Nintendo Switch Online. Golden Sun, released in 2001, takes players on a quest to save the world of Weyard from chaos. Controlling a group of heroes armed with elemental magic, players must thwart a team of villains seeking to light four elemental lighthouses. This critically acclaimed game represents only half of the exhilarating story.

The Epic Continues in Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Released two years after its predecessor, Golden Sun: The Lost Age offers players a unique perspective by following the supposed “villains” from the first game. As the original heroes pursue them, players gain insight into the motivations and struggles of characters previously seen as adversaries. With its multifaceted class systems, mesmerizing magic mechanics, and a captivating soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba, Golden Sun: The Lost Age enriches the overall story.

A Nostalgic Treat for RPG Enthusiasts

For fans who have been longing to replay these iconic titles, the addition of Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age to Nintendo Switch Online is a dream come true. By offering these games, Nintendo has made them more easily accessible, sparing fans the trouble of hunting down older handheld devices. Both titles received high praise upon their initial release, captivating gamers with their innovative gameplay and immersive storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Do I need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age?

Yes, these games are exclusively available to members of Nintendo Switch Online. You can access them through the service without any additional purchases.

2. Can I play Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age on any Nintendo Switch console?

As long as you have a Nintendo Switch console and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can enjoy these games.

3. Are there any other Golden Sun games available?

While Nintendo Switch Online now includes the first two installments of the Golden Sun series, the third game, Golden Sun: Dark Dawn, was released for the Nintendo DS in 2010. However, it is not currently available on the Nintendo Switch Online platform.

4. Will there be a fourth Golden Sun game?

Currently, there is no confirmation of a fourth Golden Sun game. Fans can only hope that Camelot, the developer of the series, will consider creating a new installment in the future.