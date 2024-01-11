Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh Introduces Adventure Effects and Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia

Summary:

Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh is set to bring exciting new features to the game, including the debut of the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia. Alongside these legendary dragons, Adventure Effects will be introduced, providing temporary bonuses to enhance players’ Pokémon GO adventure. Additionally, non-combat moves have been introduced, opening up the possibility for other moves with unique gameplay effects in the future.

Adventure Effects:

Adventure Effects are a groundbreaking addition to Pokémon GO. These temporary bonuses are activated by powerful Pokémon attacks, which can be used outside of battles. The newly discovered Origin Forme Dialga triggers Adventure Effects when it uses the move Roar of Time, while Origin Forme Palkia activates Adventure Effects with the move Spacial Rend.

Roar of Time Adventure Effect:

Trainers who successfully defeat and encounter Origin Forme Dialga in a raid battle will have the opportunity to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Roar of Time. By using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candy from the Pokémon Summary screen, players can activate the Adventure Effect caused by Roar of Time. This effect disrupts time and pauses the timers of Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces for 6 minutes. The timer for Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect can be extended in 6-minute increments, up to a maximum of 24 hours.

Spacial Rend Adventure Effect:

Origin Forme Palkia can be encountered and caught in raid battles, with a chance to possess the Charged Attack Spacial Rend. To activate the Adventure Effect triggered by Spacial Rend, trainers must have a Palkia that knows Roar of Time. By using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy, players can extend the encounter radius for wild Pokémon to 90 meters, allowing them to catch Pokémon within an 80-meter radius. The timer for Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect can also be extended in increments of 10 minutes, with a maximum duration of 24 hours.

Non-Combat Moves and Future Adventure Effects:

Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia also introduce a new class of moves called Non-Combat Moves. These moves have the potential to provide different gameplay effects, which could further enhance the Pokémon GO experience. Niantic may introduce future Adventure Effects to features like Routes or Party Play, expanding the ways in which Pokémon can assist players in their adventures.

FAQ:

Q: How do Adventure Effects work in Pokémon GO?

A: Adventure Effects are temporary bonuses activated by specific powerful Pokémon attacks used outside of battles.

Q: How can I activate the Adventure Effects caused by Roar of Time and Spacial Rend?

A: To activate the Adventure Effect caused by Roar of Time, trainers must have a Dialga that knows the Charged Attack Roar of Time. For Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect, trainers must have a Palkia that knows Roar of Time. Using Stardust and Candy from the Pokémon Summary screen, players can activate and extend the duration of these effects.

Q: Can Adventure Effects be used simultaneously?

A: No, Adventure Effects cannot be used in conjunction with each other.

Q: Are Roar of Time and Spacial Rend obtainable through TMs?

A: At this time, Roar of Time and Spacial Rend cannot be obtained through TMs.

Q: What are Non-Combat Moves?

A: Non-Combat Moves are a new class of moves introduced alongside Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, which have the potential to offer unique gameplay effects.

