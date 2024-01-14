Get Amazing Games for a Good Cause with the Humble AGDQ Games Bundle

Summary: The Humble AGDQ Games Bundle offers seven incredible games worth over $150, with all the proceeds going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. By purchasing this bundle for as little as $10, gamers can enjoy popular titles such as Bayonetta, Borderlands 2, and Celeste, while supporting a worthy cause.

If you’re a fan of Borderlands 2 or Sonic Adventure 2, you’re in luck! The Humble AGDQ Games Bundle is offering these two beloved Steam games, along with other fantastic titles, for just a fraction of their original cost. For the minimum donation of $10, you can access a diverse collection of games worth well over $150. Moreover, every penny spent on this bundle contributes to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, making your gaming purchases count for something more meaningful.

In addition to Borderlands 2 and Sonic Adventure 2, the Humble AGDQ Games Bundle includes Bayonetta, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, and Astalon: Tears of the Earth. Whether you enjoy thrilling action, gripping narratives, or challenging platforming, this bundle offers a variety of experiences to suit all tastes. Moreover, each game will be provided as a Steam key, allowing you to share the gaming goodness with your friends and loved ones.

What makes this bundle even more special is its connection to Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024. AGDQ is an annual charity event where gamers show off their incredible speedrunning skills while raising money for worthy causes. By purchasing the Humble AGDQ Games Bundle, you not only get to enjoy fantastic games but also contribute to the same charity that AGDQ supports.

So mark your calendars! You have until Saturday, January 27 to seize this incredible opportunity and make a difference while enjoying exceptional games. Don’t miss out on this chance to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation and indulge in some gaming goodness.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Humble AGDQ Games Bundle?

A: The Humble AGDQ Games Bundle is a collection of seven amazing games offered at a discounted price, with all proceeds going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Q: Which games are included in the bundle?

A: The bundle includes Bayonetta, Borderlands 2, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, and Sonic Adventure 2 and its DLC.

Q: What is the minimum donation required to purchase the bundle?

A: The minimum donation is $10 or £7.91, but you are free to contribute more if you wish.

Q: Can I share the games with my friends?

A: Yes, all the games in the Humble AGDQ Games Bundle will be provided as Steam keys, allowing you to share them with others.

Q: How long do I have to purchase the bundle?

A: The bundle will be available until Saturday, January 27 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT and 1am AEDT on January 28.