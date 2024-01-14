Naughty Dog Announces Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II Documentary

Naughty Dog, the renowned game developer, has surprised fans with the announcement of a documentary that delves into the making of their highly anticipated game, The Last of Us Part II. Titled Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II, this documentary will provide insights into the creative process behind the story and gameplay, including the controversial moments that had players buzzing.

Following in the footsteps of the original The Last of Us documentary released in 2014, Grounded II promises to take fans on a behind-the-scenes journey filled with interviews from the developers and the talented actors who brought the beloved characters to life. Through this, fans will gain a deeper understanding of the thought processes and inspiration that shaped the game.

Naughty Dog has not yet announced a release date for Grounded II, but it is expected to be a post-launch update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which is set to be released on January 19th for PlayStation 5. The remastered version comes with enhanced graphics, a roguelike survival mode, and additional bonus content to provide an enriched gaming experience for fans.

As players eagerly await the second season of The Last of Us, the upcoming remaster and the accompanying documentary will keep them captivated and engrossed in the world of the game. With the documentary offering a glimpse into the development process, fans can look forward to uncovering the intricacies and artistry that have made The Last of Us Part II a highly anticipated title.

