Waterford Native Daniel Mulhall Receives Honorary Doctorate from SETU

South East Technological University (SETU) has recently awarded an honorary doctorate to Daniel Mulhall, a prominent figure in the Irish diplomatic service. Mulhall, who retired as Ireland’s 18th Ambassador to the United States in 2022, is being recognized for his exceptional career spanning four decades and his contributions as an author and historian.

During his tenure, Mulhall served in various ambassadorial roles in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Malaysia, solidifying his reputation as a diplomatic force to be reckoned with. Now, SETU has chosen him as one of five individuals to receive this esteemed accolade, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to society.

The award ceremony, which took place at the SETU Arena in Waterford, holds special significance for Mulhall as it marks the first time he has been honored by an Irish university in his hometown. Expressing his pride and gratitude, Mulhall remarked, “I have carried Waterford with me wherever I have been during my decades of diplomacy, and it is a pleasure to be recognized in this manner in my home place.”

As a Freeman of Waterford, Mulhall also expressed his joy at becoming an honorary graduate of SETU and vowed to support the university in its future endeavors. President of SETU, Professor Veronica Campbell, conveyed her congratulations to all the recipients, praising their exceptional contributions and positive impact on people’s lives both nationally and globally.

The conferring of an honorary degree is a prestigious recognition and a testament to an individual’s achievements. SETU takes great pride in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of this year’s recipients, whose values align with the university’s mission. On behalf of SETU, Prof. Campbell extended her congratulations to Daniel Mulhall for his well-deserved Honorary Doctorate.

In another honor, renowned writer Claire Keegan will receive an Honorary Doctorate from SETU tomorrow at the University’s campus in Carlow. Keegan, known for her beautiful and empathetic literary works, draws inspiration from the people and places of the South East, making her an ideal recipient of this honor.

