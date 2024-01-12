Rocksteady Lifts NDA Restrictions on Suicide Squad Alpha Test

Rocksteady and WB Games have taken an interesting step by partially lifting the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) surrounding the alpha test of their upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This decision comes after the game received mixed and negative previews, with many critics highlighting issues such as clunky combat, boring missions, and a lack of mechanical diversity.

The developers have now allowed players to openly discuss their experiences from the Closed Alpha Test, specifically the early section of the game they played in November 2023. Rocksteady stated that they want to give players a chance to talk about what it’s like to explore Metropolis as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

This move is an attempt by Rocksteady to shift the narrative surrounding their co-op game, which has faced several delays. By encouraging players to share their positive experiences, the developers hope to counterbalance the negative reception from the recent previews.

While it remains to be seen if this strategy will be successful, it is commendable that Rocksteady is allowing players to freely discuss their alpha test experience without the fear of legal repercussions. This transparency allows for a more open and honest conversation about the game’s strengths and weaknesses.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch on February 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As players eagerly anticipate the game’s release, it will be interesting to see how the lifting of the NDA restrictions will impact the overall perception and reception of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

FAQ

Why did Rocksteady lift the alpha NDA now?

Rocksteady made the decision to lift the alpha NDA restrictions in response to the mixed previews the game received. By allowing players to openly discuss their positive experiences, Rocksteady aims to counterbalance the negative narrative that had emerged.

Will this strategy work?

While it is uncertain if this strategy will be successful, it provides an opportunity for players to share their positive experiences and potentially influence the overall perception of the game. By allowing open discussions, Rocksteady is fostering transparency and encouraging a more honest conversation among players.