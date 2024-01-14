Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Huge Discounts on iPhone 15

Summary: Flipkart is currently offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15 as part of its Republic Day Sale. The original price of the phone is Rs. 79,900, but it can now be purchased for approximately Rs. 65,999, saving customers around Rs. 14,000. Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 54,990 available for those who meet Flipkart’s conditions.

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale is now live, starting from January 13th and running until January 19th. This sale offers a remarkable discount of 17% on the iPhone 15. The original price of Rs. 79,900 has been reduced to Rs. 65,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, resulting in savings of approximately Rs. 14,000. Alongside this offer, there is an exchange offer available for the iPhone 15, allowing customers to potentially receive up to Rs. 54,990. To be eligible for this exchange offer, customers’ phones must be in good condition and meet Flipkart’s requirements.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with promotion technology. It is equipped with the latest A16 Bionic chip and a triple-lens rear camera system, including a 48MP main sensor.

The display of the iPhone 15 Plus is one of its main attractions. It is a large high-resolution display with promotion technology, meaning it can refresh up to 120Hz. This provides users with a smoother and more responsive experience. The A16 Bionic chip is one of the most powerful mobile chips available in the market.

The camera system of the iPhone 15 Plus is also a significant upgrade compared to previous models. The 48MP main sensor is capable of capturing excellent photos and videos even in low light conditions. The ultra-wide camera and telephoto camera have also been improved.

FAQ:

Q: When is the Flipkart Republic Day Sale?

A: The sale starts on January 13th and ends on January 19th.

Q: How much discount is available on the iPhone 15 during the sale?

A: The iPhone 15 is available with a discount of 17%, reducing its price from Rs. 79,900 to Rs. 65,999.

Q: Is there an exchange offer available for the iPhone 15?

A: Yes, customers can potentially receive up to Rs. 54,990 through the exchange offer, subject to Flipkart’s conditions.

Q: What are the main features of the iPhone 15?

A: The iPhone 15 features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with promotion technology, the latest A16 Bionic chip, and a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor.

Sources: Flipkart (www.flipkart.com)