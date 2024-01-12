Exciting Nintendo Switch Exclusives to Keep an Eye on in 2024

As we move further into 2024, Nintendo Switch fans have a lot to look forward to. With numerous upcoming games vying for attention, it can be overwhelming to keep track of them all. Luckily, we have narrowed down the five Nintendo Switch exclusives that you need to keep an eye on this year.

Mario vs Donkey Kong

One of the highly anticipated releases in 2024 is the remake of the classic GameBoy Advance game, Mario vs Donkey Kong. This revamped version will feature enhanced graphics and a co-op mode, offering a fresh and exciting experience for both new and old fans of the series. Mario and Donkey Kong’s iconic rivalry takes center stage once again in this platforming action adventure.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

After 19 years since Super Princess Peach, fans can rejoice as Princess Peach takes the spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime! This vibrant action platformer follows Peach’s quest to rescue a theater from the clutches of Grape and the Sour Bunch. Get ready for wild costume changes and unique stage settings as you help Peach restore order to the theater and save her night.

Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door Remaster

For fans of classic Mario games, the highly acclaimed Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door is getting a stunning remaster in 2024. This beloved game will be revitalized with a shiny new 2D art style, blending the nostalgia of the original GameCube version with modern enhancements. Although the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can expect the remaster to arrive later this year.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD offers a hauntingly good time for fans of the series. The remastered version of the 2013 original allows players to team up with fellow paranormal investigators and explore the ghoulish perils of Luigi’s haunted mansion. With the improved graphics and revamped gameplay, this Switch exclusive is a must-have for fans of Luigi’s Mansion 3 who want to experience its predecessor.

Metroid Prime 4

Undoubtedly one of the most mysterious and highly anticipated releases, Metroid Prime 4 has had a tumultuous development journey. With Retro Studios taking over the development, fans are hopeful that this year will bring significant progress and updates on Samus’s latest adventure. While details about the storyline remain scarce, the return of the original developer studio raises hopes for a remarkable Metroid Prime experience.

So mark your calendars and keep an eye out for these exciting Nintendo Switch exclusives in 2024. Whether you’re a fan of Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, or Metroid, there’s something captivating and thrilling to look forward to this year.

