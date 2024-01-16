New and Exciting Tech Finds at CES 2024

Roborock Flexi Pro: The Ultimate Cleaning Companion

Roborock has been a frontrunner in the robot vacuum industry, and their latest product showcased at CES 2024, the Roborock Flexi Pro, is no exception. Unlike traditional robot vacuums, the Flexi Pro is a smart, upright wet/dry vacuum that combines functionality and sleek design. With its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop feature, self-cleaning capabilities, and powerful 17,000Pa suction, the Flexi Pro is set to revolutionize home cleaning. Although the price and release date are yet to be announced, the anticipation for this innovative cleaning device is already building.

Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera: A New Perspective

Ecobee has ventured into the smart doorbell market with its Smart Doorbell Camera, and it promises to be a game-changer. One standout feature is its impressive 175-degree field of view, allowing for a comprehensive view of the area surrounding your door. Unlike other doorbell cameras, the Ecobee doorbell can capture packages right in front of the door, eliminating the need for additional cameras. The integration with Ecobee’s thermostat and Apple Watch adds to its convenience. Priced at $160, the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera is available for purchase now.

Samsung S95D OLED TV: Picture Quality Perfected

Samsung’s S95D OLED TV has already gained recognition as the best TV of CES 2024. Building upon its predecessor’s excellence in picture quality, the S95D introduces a revolutionary anti-reflective display. This glare-free screen overcomes a common drawback of OLED TVs, making it suitable for bright rooms. The immersive viewing experience provided by the S95D is truly unparalleled. While pricing details are yet to be released, the anticipation for this TV is high, despite its potential premium cost.

Vasco Translator E1: Breaking Language Barriers

At CES 2024, the Vasco Translator E1 caught the attention of attendees with its impressive translation capabilities. This innovative earpiece offers real-time translation in various languages, making communication across language barriers effortless. The Vasco Translator E1 is set to revolutionize travel and international business, making it a must-have device for globetrotters and professionals alike.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Roborock Flexi Pro be available for purchase?

A: The release date for the Roborock Flexi Pro has not been announced yet.

Q: Does the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera work with existing Ecobee products?

A: Yes, the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera can integrate with Ecobee thermostats and preview on Apple Watch.

Q: How much will the Samsung S95D OLED TV cost?

A: Pricing details for the Samsung S95D OLED TV have not been disclosed, but it is expected to start around $2,500 for a 55-inch model.

Q: What is the Vasco Translator E1 used for?

A: The Vasco Translator E1 is an earpiece that provides real-time translation in multiple languages. It is designed to break language barriers and facilitate communication.