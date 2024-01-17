Introducing the FiiO KA17: A Miniature Marvel for Music Lovers

Experience the power of premium audio in the palm of your hand with the FiiO KA17. This compact DAC is packed with cutting-edge features that will take your listening experience to new heights. With its sleek design and top-of-the-line components, the KA17 is a true marvel of engineering.

At the heart of the KA17 are two flagship ESS ES9069Q DACs, delivering exceptional sound quality with unparalleled precision. Combined with THX AAA 78+ amplification and the XMOS XU316 USB SoC, this DAC ensures that every nuance of your audio is faithfully reproduced.

One of the standout features of the KA17 is its impressive output power of up to 650 mW. This means that even the most demanding headphones can be driven to their full potential, providing you with a truly immersive listening experience. Additionally, the KA17 offers a unique “tabletop mode” that allows you to manually boost the output power, further enhancing your audio enjoyment.

The KA17 is not just powerful, but also versatile. It features both single-ended (3.5mm) and balanced (4.4mm) headphone outputs, giving you the freedom to use your preferred headphones. The 3.5mm output even doubles as an SPDIF output, adding to its flexibility.

Controlling and customizing your audio experience is a breeze with the built-in display and the FiiO Control app. The app, available for both Android and iOS, allows you to remotely control the settings of the KA17, including gain, filter mode, SPDIF output, parametric equalizer, screen brightness, and volume control. The KA17 puts you in complete control of your audio.

The FiiO KA17 is available in Black and Blue color variants.

FAQ

Q: Is the FiiO KA17 suitable for audiophiles?

A: Absolutely! The KA17 is designed for audiophiles who demand the highest quality audio. With its flagship DACs, powerful amplification, and support for high-resolution audio formats, it provides a premium audio experience.

Q: Can I use my preferred headphones with the KA17?

A: Yes, the KA17 features both single-ended and balanced headphone outputs, allowing you to use a wide range of headphones. You can choose the output that works best for you.

Q: How do I control the settings of the KA17?

A: You can control the settings of the KA17 through the built-in display. For even more convenience, you can also use the FiiO Control app on your Android or iOS device to remotely control the DAC.

Q: Does the KA17 support high-resolution audio?

A: Yes, the KA17 supports 32-bit/768kHz audio, MQA, and native Hi-Res DSD512, ensuring that you can enjoy your high-resolution audio files with exceptional fidelity.

