New AI-Powered Call Screening Feature Coming to India

Summary: Google is set to expand its AI-powered Call Screening feature to India, bringing added convenience and protection against spam calls to Pixel smartphone users in the country. The feature, currently available in select markets, transcribes unknown and spam calls in real-time, allowing users to avoid picking up potentially fraudulent calls. The addition of Hindi (India) to the supported languages list suggests that the feature will be accessible to a wider user base, catering to the multilingual needs of Indian smartphone users.

What is Call Screening Feature: Call Screening is an AI-powered tool that acts as a virtual bouncer, screening and transcribing incoming calls to protect users from scams. By automatically declining spam calls and providing a transcript of the call, users can identify and avoid potential threats without having to engage with the caller. This feature adds an extra layer of security to ensure that users are not misled or fall victim to fraudulent practices.

Countries with Call Screening: Currently, the Call Screening feature is available in countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. However, Google’s expansion of the feature to India indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing user experiences worldwide.

FAQ:

1. How does Call Screening work?

Call Screening uses AI technology to transcribe and analyze incoming calls in real-time. By automatically declining spam calls and providing a transcript of the conversation, users can decide whether or not to engage with the caller.

2. Will Call Screening be available for all Pixel phones in India?

Currently, specific details about the availability of Call Screening for different Pixel phone models in India have not been disclosed. However, it is expected that Google will provide compatibility updates for a wide range of Pixel devices in the country.

3. Can Call Screening detect spam calls in different languages?

Yes, with the addition of Hindi (India) to the list of supported languages, Call Screening will offer multilingual support, enhancing user experiences for Indian smartphone owners. This feature will enable users to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent calls in their preferred languages.

