Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: A Spectacular Adventure Awaits

Summary

Prepare yourself for an epic journey as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the highly anticipated second chapter in the remake project of the beloved 1997 PlayStation game, is set to release on PS5 on February 29, 2024. While there are still many mysteries surrounding this ambitious installment, we’ve gathered some exciting details about what awaits players in the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

1. A Vast and Diverse World

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises a massive game with open areas, side quests, and brand new locations that were not present in the original game. The game’s map will offer seamless exploration across different regions, allowing players to traverse between them effortlessly. Director Naoki Hamaguchi stated that players will have the freedom to fully immerse themselves in the main storyline or delve into all the additional content the game has to offer.

2. An Unforgettable Adventure

Rebirth is the second installment in a three-chapter saga, with the original story of Final Fantasy VII being expanded and reimagined across these games. Character progress made in the first game of the remake project will not carry over, but director Naoki Hamaguchi teased that there will be “a little something extra” for players who completed Final Fantasy VII Remake.

3. New Worldbuilding and Surprising Twists

In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, players can expect to encounter entirely new cities that did not exist in the original game, expanding the rich and immersive world. The game will also change up the order of certain story locations, bringing fresh surprises to players familiar with the original game’s plot. Wutai, the hometown of Yuffie Kisaragi, will be withheld until the third game of the remake trilogy, adding to the anticipation for future installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long is the campaign in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

A: The main story will span approximately 40 hours, with side activities and exploration providing a total playtime of 60-100 hours.

Q: Will character progress carry over to the second game?

A: No, each game’s balancing is done independently, and levels and abilities will not carry over. However, there will be rewards for players who completed the first game.

Q: How big is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in terms of installation size?

A: The game will ship on two discs for PS5 and require a 150 GB install, so make sure you have enough storage space.

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, where a vast and diverse world, new worldbuilding, and surprising twists await. Embark on this epic journey and prepare to be awed by the wonders of this beloved franchise.