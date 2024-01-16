New Leadership at Barstool Sports as CEO Erika Ayers Badan Departs

Barstool Sports, the popular sports and pop culture website, is set to enter a new era as CEO Erika Ayers Badan steps down from her role. Ayers Badan, formerly known as Erika Nardini, joined Barstool in 2016 after it was acquired by The Chernin Group. During her tenure, she successfully led the company through significant growth in personnel, revenue, and relevance. However, a recent acquisition by PENN Entertainment for over $500 million resulted in complications with state gambling regulators, ultimately leading to the company being sold back to founder Dave Portnoy for just $1.

Ayers Badan, who also has experience as an executive at AOL and served on WWE’s board, has decided to part ways with Barstool Sports. The reason for her departure is currently unknown as neither Ayers Badan nor Portnoy have provided a comment on the matter.

This leadership change at Barstool Sports marks a significant moment for the company, which has become a prominent force in sports media and entertainment. With Ayers Badan’s departure, Barstool will now have the opportunity to explore new leadership strategies and direction for the future.

The departure of a CEO can often bring uncertainty and speculation. However, it also presents an opportunity for change and innovation. It will be interesting to see who will step into the role of CEO and how they will continue to build upon Barstool Sports’ success.

