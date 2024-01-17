Apple and Epic Games’ Legal Battle Ends as Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case

The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Tuesday that it would not hear the appeals of Apple and Epic Games in a long-standing legal dispute, effectively bringing an end to the saga. Epic Games, the publisher of the popular video game Fortnite, had initiated legal proceedings against Apple and Google in 2020, alleging that the tech giants held a monopoly over the mobile market through their operating systems and the commissions they charged on user purchases.

In response to the case between Apple and Epic Games two years ago, a federal judge had ordered Apple to allow developers to offer alternative payment methods to users – a ruling that will now be implemented with the conclusion of the legal battle. However, the judge had also ruled that Epic Games had failed to prove that Apple had violated antitrust laws. Both companies appealed this decision, leading to it being brought before the Supreme Court, which ultimately declined to hear the case.

“The legal battle to open iOS [Apple’s mobile operating system] to competing stores and payment services is lost in the United States,” said Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games. He expressed disappointment at the outcome, stating that it was a sad result for all developers. Sweeney argued that it was now up to governments and regulators to order Apple to make its iPhones compatible with new payment systems. He also praised the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which will enable this in Europe starting from March 7, 2024.

Interestingly, Epic Games recently achieved an unexpected victory against Google in the United States. A jury ruled that the internet giant was abusing its power to stifle competition in the mobile app market on Android. While Google does allow other app stores, Epic Games argues that this is merely an illusion, and that Android is not substantially more open than iOS.

