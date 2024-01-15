Astronomers Discover Massive Radio Wave Circles Caused by Galactic Winds

Astronomers were left puzzled in 2019 when they detected massive circles of radio waves, known as ORCs, that contained entire galaxies in their centers. Now, research led by Professor Alison Coil suggests that these phenomena are caused by galactic winds originating from star-forming galaxies, providing new insights into galactic evolution and phenomena.

These strange radio circles, like ORC 1 depicted above, are large enough to encompass galaxies and span hundreds of thousands of light-years. Coil and her team studied massive star-forming galaxies that could generate these ultrafast galactic winds. When stars within these galaxies die and explode, they expel gas into the interstellar space. If enough stars explode in close proximity, the force of these explosions can push the gas out of the galaxy itself into outward winds, reaching speeds of up to 2,000 kilometers per second.

“These galaxies are truly fascinating,” said Coil. “They occur when two large galaxies collide, pushing all the gas into a very small region, resulting in an intense burst of star formation. Massive stars burn quickly and when they die, they release their gas as outward winds.”

The research team used the WM Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaii, to examine ORC 4 and found a significant amount of compressed, heated, and highly luminous gas, much more than what is typically observed in an average galaxy. By analyzing optical and infrared imaging data, the team determined that the stars within ORC 4 are approximately 6 billion years old, with the star formation burst ending about a billion years ago.

Computer simulations conducted by co-author Cassandra Lochhaas reproduced the size and properties of the large-scale radio ring, including the large amount of shocked, cold gas in the central galaxy. These simulations showed that galactic winds blew for approximately 200 million years before stopping. Once the wind ceased, a forward shock continued to propel high-temperature gas out of the galaxy, creating a radio ring, while an inverse shock caused colder gas to fall back onto the galaxy. The simulation spanned approximately 750 million years.

