Fact-Check: The First Dinosaur Fossil Was Discovered Before the Coined Term “Dinosaur”

Contrary to a viral Instagram post, the claim that the first dinosaur fossil was discovered after the word “dinosaur” was coined is false. Dinosaur fossils were documented as early as 1824, while the term “dinosaur” was coined by Sir Richard Owen in the 1840s.

According to the Natural History Museum, British naturalist William Buckland officially described the fossilized remains of the Jurassic-era dinosaur, Megalosaurus, in 1824. Shortly thereafter, two more dinosaurs, Iguanadon and Hylaeosaurus, were described in 1825 and 1833 respectively.

It was after studying these fossils that Sir Richard Owen concluded that they belonged to a distinct group of animals, which he named “Dinosaurs” and “Dinosauria” in a manuscript published in the early 1840s. However, it’s important to note that dinosaur fossils had been discovered even before Owen coined the term. Paleontologist Kevin Padian explains that these fossils were not referred to as “dinosaurs” until Owen introduced the term.

Since the discovery of Megalosaurus, hundreds of additional species of dinosaurs have been described, and dinosaur fossils, eggs, footprints, and other remains are publicly displayed in museums around the world.

In conclusion, the claim that the first dinosaur fossil was discovered after the word “dinosaur” was coined is false. Dinosaur fossils were discovered prior to the coining of the term, and Sir Richard Owen’s contribution was in categorizing and naming the group of animals as dinosaurs.

Sources: Natural History Museum, USA Today