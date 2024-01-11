Scientists Develop Method to Transform CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers

Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and Columbia University have developed a method to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into carbon nanofibers (CNF), which could potentially be used to reinforce cement and store carbon for several decades. The conventional process of extracting carbon from CO2 and assembling it into small-scale structures typically requires temperatures above 1,000°C, which undermines the overall benefit of the operation. However, the scientists have successfully bypassed this issue by operating at a lower temperature of just 400°C.

The breakthrough was achieved by using two different types of catalysts to divide the reaction into stages. The researchers discovered that carbon monoxide (CO) is a superior raw material for producing carbon nanofibers compared to CO2. In previous studies, they demonstrated that a palladium-based electrocatalyst could produce CO and hydrogen (H2) from CO2 and water. The next step was to convert the carbon monoxide into carbon nanofibers using a thermocatalyst based on commercially available iron and cobalt. By adding additional cobalt, the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds was facilitated.

Through careful observation with a transmission electron microscope, the physicists noticed that as the carbon nanofibers formed, the catalyst was pushed outward, making it easier to recycle. Importantly, the process does not require excessive energy consumption. The researchers believe that this strategy could lead to the decarbonization of CO2 into valuable solid carbon products, while also producing renewable hydrogen. If powered by renewable energy sources, this method could contribute to carbon mitigation efforts by offering new opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions.

What is the significance of this research?

This research is significant because it offers a method to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into carbon nanofibers (CNF) at a lower temperature, making it more feasible and practical for large-scale industrial applications. This could potentially contribute to carbon storage and mitigation efforts by finding valuable uses for captured CO2.

What are the potential applications of carbon nanofibers?

Carbon nanofibers have a wide range of potential applications. They can be used to reinforce materials such as cement, offering improved strength and durability. They can also be utilized in the production of batteries, supercapacitors, and various electronic devices. Furthermore, they have applications in fields such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.

How does this research contribute to carbon mitigation efforts?

By developing a method to convert CO2 into CNF, this research provides a potential pathway for the decarbonization of CO2 and the production of valuable carbon products. If the process is powered by renewable energy sources, it can help reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to efforts aimed at mitigating climate change.

(Source: Nature)