Explore the Vast Landscapes of Dakar Desert Rally USA Tour Update

Saber Interactive has launched the highly anticipated Dakar Desert Rally USA Tour Update, the latest addition to their Season Pass DLC. This update brings exciting new features and content that will immerse players in an epic off-road adventure.

The highlight of the update is the immense 256-square-kilometer map, which transports players to the stunning landscapes of the Great American West and Southwest. Inspired by iconic landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, Nevada desert, and Yellowstone National Park, this expansive map offers breathtaking vistas and challenging terrain.

Get ready for heart-pounding action with a total of 20 new stages in the Sport game mode and 12 stages in the Professional game mode. Take part in intense rally raids as you navigate through the vast open-world environment. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a rookie driver, there’s something for everyone in this thrilling update.

In addition to the new map and stages, Saber Interactive has also released patch 2.1, which includes various fixes and improvements. One notable fix addresses an issue where the Roadbook image glitched and flashed on vehicles when using the cockpit camera. Another fix resolves the AI’s difficulty in completing tracks, especially in tight off-road curves. These fixes enhance the overall gameplay experience and ensure smooth performance for players.

The Dakar Desert Rally USA Tour Update is available to Season Pass owners at no additional cost. For those without the Season Pass, the update can be purchased separately for $9.99 on all platforms. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable off-road adventure and explore the vast landscapes of the United States in this exciting update.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the Dakar Desert Rally USA Tour Update cost?

A: The update is included for Season Pass owners or can be purchased separately for $9.99.

Q: What does the update offer?

A: The update features a large new map, 20 new stages in the Sport game mode, 12 stages in the Professional game mode, and various fixes and improvements.

Q: What inspired the landscapes in the update?

A: The landscapes in the update are inspired by iconic North American landmarks such as the Grand Canyon, Nevada desert, and Yellowstone National Park.