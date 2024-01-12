How to Make Your Snapchat Friends Stand Out with Custom Display Names

Summary: Snapchat is a popular social media platform known for its instant messaging features. One of the standout features of Snapchat is the ability to customize how your friends’ names appear on the app. This guide will walk you through the process of changing your friend’s display name on Snapchat, allowing you to add a personal touch and make your interactions more fun and unique.

Are you tired of generic usernames on Snapchat? Do you want to add a splash of personality to your interactions? Look no further. Snapchat offers a feature that allows you to change your friends’ display names, giving you the freedom to use nicknames, inside jokes, or any name that resonates with your friendship.

Here’s how you can customize your friend’s display name on Snapchat:

Method 1:

1. Open the Snapchat app on your Android or iPhone.

2. Tap on the chat of the friend whose display name you want to change.

3. Tap on your friend’s name at the top.

4. Tap on their name again.

5. Enter the new name you want to assign to them.

6. Hit Save.

Method 2:

1. Open the Snapchat app.

2. Tap and hold the chat of the friend whose display name you want to change.

3. Select the “Manage Friendship” option.

4. Tap on “Edit display name.”

5. Edit the name according to your preference.

6. Hit Save.

By personalizing your friends’ display names, you can enhance your Snapchat experience and make your interactions more enjoyable. With custom names, it becomes easier to quickly identify your friends, whether you use nicknames that hold special meaning or inside jokes that make you smile.

So, go ahead and take advantage of Snapchat’s display name customization feature. Add a personal touch to your friendships and make your Snapchat experience truly one-of-a-kind!

FAQ:

1. Can I change the display name of a friend without them knowing?

No, when you change a friend’s display name on Snapchat, they will be notified.

2. Can I revert back to the original display name after changing it?

Yes, you can always change the display name back to its original form if you wish.

3. Will changing the display name affect my friend’s username or privacy settings?

No, changing the display name does not alter your friend’s username or privacy settings. It only changes how their name appears to you on the app.