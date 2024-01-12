SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Set to Launch Private Astronaut Mission to the International Space Station

The countdown has begun for the next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Axiom Space’s third mission, known as Ax-3, is set to launch on January 17th, carrying four private astronauts aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon Freedom crew spacecraft. The spacecraft has already rolled out to its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on January 19th, where the crew will spend two weeks conducting research, education, and commercial activities. NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will monitor the arrival and docking of the Dragon spacecraft, while Ax-3 commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and his crew enter the space station.

Prior to the mission, the astronauts have been familiarizing themselves with the approach and rendezvous procedures, as well as the Ax-3 mission profile and research program. This includes coordination expectations, data monitoring, and other activities essential for a successful mission.

Meanwhile, the current residents of the ISS are actively engaged in various research and maintenance tasks. NASA astronaut O’Hara spent her day collecting and analyzing blood samples, while also performing cognition tests for human research experiments. Fellow crew members Furukawa, Mogensen, and Moghbeli worked on tasks such as checking wire connections, tending to plant experiments, testing virtual reality applications, and exploring anti-microbial coatings.

Additionally, the three cosmonauts from Roscosmos continued their maintenance duties on the ISS, ensuring the smooth functioning of the orbital lab.

With the upcoming launch, excitement is building for the next private mission to the ISS. The inclusion of private astronauts in space exploration marks a significant milestone in the commercialization of space, paving the way for future advancements and collaborations.

FAQ

Q: When is the launch of Axiom Space’s Ax-3 mission?

A: The launch is scheduled for January 17th.

Q: How long will the crew stay aboard the ISS?

A: The crew will spend two weeks conducting research, education, and commercial activities.

Q: How will the Dragon spacecraft dock with the ISS?

A: The Dragon spacecraft will autonomously dock with the Harmony module’s forward port.

Q: What tasks are the astronauts on the ISS currently working on?

A: The astronauts are engaged in various tasks, including human research experiments, plant studies, virtual reality testing, and maintenance duties.

Q: What is the significance of private astronaut missions to the ISS?

A: Private astronaut missions signify the growing commercialization of space and open doors for future collaborations and advancements in space exploration.