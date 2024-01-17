Trainers Upset with Niantic’s Shiny Mishap and Compensation Announcement

Trainers were eagerly anticipating the arrival of Therian Forme Tornadus in raids, complete with a new move called Bleakwind Storm and the possibility of encountering a shiny variant. However, it seems that Niantic made a glaring oversight, as players in the APAC region reported that the shiny Tornadus was nowhere to be found.

After receiving numerous reports from disappointed trainers, Niantic’s Japanese support account finally acknowledged the issue. However, it took several hours before the shiny variant was enabled in the game. Understandably, trainers were frustrated with the delay and expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

To make amends, Niantic announced that affected trainers would receive compensation. However, the nature of the compensation has left many players unhappy. Instead of refunding all the raid passes that were used, Niantic decided to offer a bundle containing three premium battle passes and one remote raid pass for those who participated in the Therian Thundurus Raid during the affected time period.

This decision has sparked further disappointment among trainers. Many had used their daily allowance of remote raid passes during the APAC raid hour, only to receive a single remote raid pass in return. The cost difference between remote raid passes and premium battle passes is significant, leading to justified discontentment among players.

Adding to the frustration, Niantic’s official communication mentioned the compensation as Therian Forme Thundurus instead of Tornadus. While this may be a simple typo, it further contributes to the dissatisfaction felt by trainers.

Despite the shortcomings of the compensation, trainers are still encouraged to claim it before February 28, 2025. Although the announcement may have caused disappointment, it is prudent to secure the compensation and avoid missing out on the opportunity. Whether it is a mistake in the year or in the raid boss’s name, trainers are advised to act promptly to ensure they receive what is due to them.