Raven Software Alters Plans for Covert Exfil in Call of Duty: Warzone

Raven Software, in response to fan feedback, has decided to make changes to the upcoming Covert Exfil feature in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded. The team announced on social media that they will be reworking the gameplay tweak and introducing it in a dedicated mode instead.

“We believe that Covert Exfil and the gameplay loop it provides, paired with the Weapons Case, will make for an exciting addition to Warzone,” the team explained. “That said, we’ll instead launch both of these features in an upcoming dedicated mode.”

The specific details of how Covert Exfil will be reintroduced have not been disclosed, but Raven Software is eager to see the new challenges it will bring and is looking forward to player feedback once the mode is available.

Covert Exfil was initially revealed as a feature that allowed players to leave a Warzone game early by purchasing exfil opportunities from Buy Stations. This caused concerns among players who felt that the addition was moving Warzone away from its Battle Royale roots.

The decision to alter plans for Covert Exfil has been met with relief from the community, with players expressing their appreciation for Raven Software’s responsiveness to fan feedback. The developer’s willingness to listen and make changes based on player input has been praised by many.

As Warzone is designed to be an ever-evolving mode, it remains to be seen when Covert Exfil will make its comeback. In the meantime, players can look forward to the launch of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded on January 17.

