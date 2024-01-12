Konami Collection Games to Receive Re-Releases in 2024

Fans of classic Konami games will soon have the opportunity to relive their favorite gaming moments, as the company has announced that it will be re-releasing two beloved collections in 2024. The collections, featuring popular titles such as Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures, will be available both physically and digitally.

The Felix the Cat collection will encompass both the NES and Game Boy versions of the game, while Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will contain Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and Sparkster. Although specific release dates have not yet been announced, both collections will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Felix the Cat Re-Release

Limited Run Games will be handling the physical editions of the Felix the Cat collection. Two editions will be made available to fans: the Standard edition priced at $34.99 and the Classic edition priced at $64.99. The Classic edition will feature additional perks such as a CD soundtrack, a reversible poster, and NES-inspired packaging alongside the standard disc.

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked

The Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked collection will feature three editions: Standard, Classic, and Ultimate. The Standard edition will be priced at $34.99, the Classic edition at $64.99, and the Ultimate edition at $134.99. The Classic edition will include a CD soundtrack, a reversible poster, a steelbook case, and retro-inspired packaging. The Ultimate edition will contain all the items from the Classic edition, along with a Sparkster statuette, a comic, a design document collection, a mini cartridge display case, and a certificate of authenticity.

Konami has also announced that they will be releasing additional collections in the near future, with another collection being revealed on February 24. The company is also working on various quality-of-life upgrades and other improvements for the games.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

While preserving the essence of the original games, Konami is incorporating new features to enhance the gaming experience. Both the Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures collections will include modern features such as save states and other quality-of-life fixes. Additionally, Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will feature a new animated intro from Studio Meala, a rewind feature, Boss Rush mode, and a Museum mode offering previously unseen content.

Source: Polygon

FAQ

Will the Konami collections be available digitally?

Yes, both the Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures collections will be available in digital format.

On which platforms will the collections be released?

The collections will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Are there any additional collections planned?

Yes, Konami has announced that they will be releasing more collections in the future. Another collection will be revealed on February 24.