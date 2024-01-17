Colossal Order Seeks to Tackle Toxicity in Cities: Skylines 2 Community

In a recent message to players, developer Colossal Order addressed the growing problem of toxicity within the Cities: Skylines 2 community. The CEO of the studio, Mariina Hallikainen, expressed concern over the negative atmosphere that has been influencing both the team and the fans.

While the letter acknowledged the importance of engaging with the community, it emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being and motivation of the developers. Colossal Order asked players for their input on how to address the toxicity issue, suggesting either increased moderation or a reduction in the studio’s engagement.

Although it is unclear where exactly this toxicity is originating from, some fans have linked it to the criticism surrounding the game’s initial launch. Hallikainen clarified that toxic behavior is distinct from constructive criticism, stating that the studio welcomes feedback but does not condone abusive behavior.

This is not the first time that Colossal Order has addressed the issue of toxicity within its community. In a previous incident, the CEO expressed disappointment when fans attacked fellow players and team members following the removal of an in-game radio advertisement.

Cities: Skylines 2 has faced challenges since its launch, including performance issues and glitches. The studio had warned players about these problems ahead of the release, but it seems that the negativity persists despite ongoing efforts to improve the game.

Moving forward, Colossal Order aims to create a more positive environment that encourages creativity and fosters meaningful discussions about the game. The studio hopes that by addressing the toxicity issue, it can restore the helpful and kind nature of the Cities: Skylines community.

The FAQ:

Q: What is the issue addressed by Colossal Order?

A: Colossal Order has noticed a growing tendency of toxicity within the Cities: Skylines 2 community.

Q: How does the studio plan to tackle this issue?

A: The studio is seeking input from players on whether to implement more moderation or reduce its own engagement with the community.

Q: What is the difference between toxicity and criticism?

A: Toxicity refers to threats, personal attacks, and mean-spirited behavior, whereas criticism involves constructive feedback about the game.

Q: What challenges has Cities: Skylines 2 faced since its launch?

A: The game has encountered performance issues and glitches, resulting in a less than ideal experience for players.

Q: What is Colossal Order’s goal for the community?

A: The studio aims to create a positive environment that facilitates creativity and constructive discussions among players.