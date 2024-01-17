Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode Still Collects Your Data, Lawsuit Reveals

Google’s popular web browser, Chrome, is known for its Incognito mode, which promises users a private browsing experience. However, a recent lawsuit has revealed that Google and other websites can still collect user data even in Incognito mode. This revelation has prompted Google to update the warning message that appears when users open an Incognito window.

The lawsuit, a class-action filed in 2020, accuses Google of privacy violations related to its Incognito mode. The plaintiffs argue that the warning message in Incognito mode is misleading and does not adequately inform users that their data is still being collected. The updated warning message, currently found in the Chrome Canary build, explicitly states that browsing in Incognito mode does not change how data is collected by websites, including Google’s own services.

Many users may not be aware that private browsing modes, including Chrome’s Incognito mode, only prevent data from being stored on the device itself. Websites and Internet service providers can still track user activity. This lack of understanding is what the updated warning aims to address – by educating users about the limitations of Incognito mode.

It’s important to note that the updated warning is not yet available in the stable version of Chrome. It remains to be seen when it will be rolled out to all Chrome users. Google has yet to confirm whether this change is related to the pending settlement of the lawsuit.

In conclusion, while Google’s Incognito mode may give users a false sense of privacy, it is essential to be aware that data can still be collected. Users should exercise caution when browsing, especially if they are concerned about their online privacy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Google Chrome’s Incognito mode?

Google Chrome’s Incognito mode is a private browsing feature that allows users to browse the web without their browsing history, cookies, and site data being saved. It aims to provide a more private browsing experience by preventing data from being stored on the user’s device.

2. Can websites still collect data in Incognito mode?

Yes, websites can still collect data in Incognito mode. While data may not be stored on the user’s device, websites and Internet service providers can still track user activity and collect data.

3. What is the purpose of the updated warning message in Chrome’s Incognito mode?

The updated warning message in Chrome’s Incognito mode aims to inform users that their data can still be collected by websites, including Google’s own services. It is intended to educate users and make them aware of the limitations of Incognito browsing.

4. When will the updated warning be available to all Chrome users?

The exact timeline for when the updated warning will be available to all Chrome users is currently unknown. It is expected that Google will roll out this change in the future, but no specific date has been provided.