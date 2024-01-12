Chinese Satellite Company Achieves Breakthrough in Laser Communications between Satellites

A Chinese commercial satellite company, Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. (CGSTL), has made a significant breakthrough in the field of laser communications between satellites. The company successfully achieved data transmission at a speed of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) between two Jilin-1 satellites in orbit. This marks the first time that high-definition intersatellite remote sensing images have been transmitted at such a high speed.

Intersatellite laser communications are crucial for establishing information interconnection between satellites and improving their information exchange speed, especially in the context of large-scale satellite networking. The successful demonstration of laser communications at 100 Gbps by CGSTL is a milestone achievement in this field.

CGSTL, which has launched more than 100 Jilin-1 satellites to form a commercial constellation, has been working on key technology verifications for laser communications between these satellites since 2021. Within this time period, the company had already completed laser communications between satellites at a speed of 10 Gbps, as well as laser communications between satellites and the ground station.

The latest achievement of 100 Gbps data transmission between satellites opens up new possibilities for improving the efficiency and capabilities of satellite networks. Faster communications between satellites not only enable quicker exchange of information but also enhance the performance of remote sensing missions, which often require real-time data transfer.

Summary:

Chinese satellite company CGSTL has successfully achieved laser communications between two Jilin-1 satellites in orbit, transmitting data at a speed of 100 Gbps. This marks a significant breakthrough in intersatellite laser communications, enabling faster exchange of information and high-definition remote sensing image transfers.

FAQ:

What is laser communication between satellites? Laser communication between satellites involves using laser beams to transmit information between satellites in orbit, enabling faster and more efficient exchange of data. Why is laser communication important for satellite networks? Laser communication enhances the information exchange speed between satellites, improving the efficiency and capabilities of satellite networks. It is crucial for large-scale satellite networking and real-time data transfer. What are the potential applications of high-speed laser communications between satellites? High-speed laser communications can significantly enhance the performance of remote sensing missions by enabling real-time data transfer. It also opens up possibilities for faster and more reliable communication in satellite constellations.

Source: Xinhua News Agency