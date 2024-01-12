Exploring the Thrilling Champion’s Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Summary: The Champion’s Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded is an exciting and challenging mission designed for champions. This article provides important information such as the release date, rewards, and more.

When does the Champion’s Quest start in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded?

The Champion’s Quest will kick off with the Season 1 Reloaded update, launching simultaneously worldwide on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 AM PT. For players in different regions, here are the release dates and times:

– Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 AM

– Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 AM

– Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 AM

– Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 PM

– Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 PM

– Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 PM

– Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 PM

– Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM

– China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 AM

– Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 AM

– Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 AM

– New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 AM

What is the Champion’s Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded?

The Champion’s Quest is a challenging mission specifically designed for champions. In this iteration, players can attempt the quest in the Urzikstan map. Instead of requiring five consecutive wins like in previous versions, players can now obtain the contract by winning 30 matches within a season. The specific details of the contract objectives are yet to be revealed.

What are the rewards for completing the Champion’s Quest?

While the exact rewards for completing the Champion’s Quest remain unknown, a recent image showcases a unique lava-themed operator skin. Additionally, players can expect to receive other potential rewards such as a calling card, emblem, or sticker.

