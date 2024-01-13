Withings Unveils Innovative Health Device at CES 2024

Withings, a leading consumer electronics company, showcased its latest product at CES 2024. The innovative health device, called BeamO, is an all-in-one device that functions like a stethoscope to check temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart, and lung health. Priced at $249.95, the device provides a convenient way for users to monitor their health at home.

BeamO is equipped with various features to ensure accurate health readings. It incorporates Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, electrodes, a digital stethoscope, and a second-generation infrared temperature sensor. PPG sensors, commonly found in smartwatches, work by emitting green LED light to measure heart rate.

One of the unique aspects of BeamO is its ability to perform health checks on the chest and back. This is made possible by the use of a piezoelectric disc in the device, which captures and analyzes sound. Additionally, BeamO includes a USB-C port, allowing users to listen to chest sounds using headphones.

By offering multiple health monitoring capabilities in a single device, BeamO eliminates the need for purchasing separate thermometers, stethoscopes, pulse oximeters, and other health monitoring devices. This not only simplifies the process for users but also provides a cost-effective solution.

While BeamO showcases promising features, it is important to note that it has yet to receive clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before it can be released in the market. The timeline for FDA clearance and the international launch of BeamO in other countries have not been disclosed by the company.

Overall, Withings’ BeamO presents a valuable health monitoring solution for consumers, offering convenience and accuracy in one device. As technology continues to advance, innovative products like BeamO contribute to the evolution of the healthcare industry, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.

