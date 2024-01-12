Capcom Reverses DRM Update for Resident Evil Revelations Following Backlash

Summary:

Capcom has reversed a recent update to Resident Evil Revelations after facing significant criticism from users on the gaming platform Steam. The update added digital rights management (DRM) measures to the game, aiming to prevent piracy but reportedly causing performance issues and mod malfunctions. Steam users review bombed the game, resulting in its rating falling to “mostly negative.” Responding to the outcry, Capcom quickly rolled back the update, acknowledging the observed issues and promising to re-release the update once they are resolved. The DRM implementation had particularly frustrated fans, as it affected the functionality of mods in the 2012 single-player game.

FAQ:

Q: What led to Capcom’s decision to rollback the DRM update for Resident Evil Revelations?

A: The backlash from Steam users who review bombed the game and criticized the DRM implementation.

Q: How did the DRM update impact the game?

A: Users reported performance issues and mod malfunctions.

Q: Will Capcom re-release the DRM update?

A: Yes, once the associated issues are resolved.

Q: Why were fans especially upset about the DRM implementation?

A: The update affected the functionality of mods in the game, which was a significant concern for players.

Q: What is Resident Evil Revelations about?

A: The game follows Resident Evil characters Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they investigate a deadly threat aboard a stranded cruise liner.

While Capcom’s response to the outcry shows their willingness to address player concerns, the situation highlights the delicate balance between preventing piracy and preserving the modding community within gaming. Game developers must carefully consider the potential impact of DRM measures on their player base and ensure that any updates do not hinder gameplay experience. The situation with Resident Evil Revelations serves as a reminder of the importance of listening to player feedback and considering the long-term implications of implementing DRM in gaming.