Call of Duty Challengers Reveals New Format for 2024 Season

Call of Duty Challengers, the path-to-pro competitive series in the world of CoD esports, has announced its revamped format for the upcoming 2024 season. In a significant shift, the series will now be partnering with online gaming platform FACEIT for its Challenger and Elite qualifiers.

Previously, the home for CoD Challengers was the online tournament website GameBattles, but it shut down earlier this year. Now, FACEIT will step in to provide its expertise and support to the competitive CoD community. While the tournaments will not utilize FACEIT Anti-Cheat’s system, the platform ensures that an experienced tournament operations team will maintain the quality experience that players are accustomed to.

The 2024 CoD Challengers season will kick off with the Challenger qualifiers, followed by eleven online Challengers Cups starting on January 20th. These competitions are open to players from North America, Europe, LATAM, and the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, there will be two Challengers Opens hosted by the Boston Breach and the Toronto Ultra, and the Elite tournaments will comprise three seasons for both North America and Europe.

The pinnacle of the 2024 season will be the Finals, featuring the top 16 teams from all four regions. Teams can secure their spot in the Finals through the regional leaderboard, the Opens, or the Last Chance Qualifier.

As for FACEIT, it is a renowned online competitive gaming platform that has gained traction in the esports industry since its establishment in 2011. In 2022, FACEIT became part of the ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a conglomerate supported by Saudi investment. EFG has been actively expanding its presence in the esports ecosystem, collaborating with industry leaders and acquiring esports technology and infrastructure providers.

With the new partnership between Call of Duty Challengers and FACEIT, the 2024 season is poised to offer an exciting and competitive opportunity for aspiring pro players to showcase their skills and pave their way to the prestigious Call of Duty League.

FAQ

What is Call of Duty Challengers?

Call of Duty Challengers is the grassroots ecosystem of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty esports. It provides aspiring pro players with opportunities to gain experience and reputation as they strive to enter the Call of Duty League.

Why is FACEIT collaborating with CoD Challengers?

FACEIT is partnering with CoD Challengers to support and enhance the competitive experience for the Call of Duty community. By leveraging their expertise and resources, FACEIT aims to provide a high-quality gaming environment for players participating in the series.

How can teams qualify for the CoD Challengers Finals?

Teams can secure their spot in the CoD Challengers Finals through various means, including the regional leaderboard, the Challengers Opens hosted by the Boston Breach and the Toronto Ultra, and the Last Chance Qualifier. The top 16 teams from all four regions will compete in the Finals.

