HONOR Days Sale: Grab the Latest HONOR 90 5G at Unbeatable Prices!

HTech is thrilled to announce the exciting HONOR Days sale, where you can get your hands on the newly released HONOR 90 5G at irresistible prices. From January 5th to January 10th, this exclusive event will provide a range of incentives, including discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMIs, exclusively available on Amazon.

During HONOR Days, you can enjoy an instant discount of INR 3000 on the HONOR 90 5G. What’s more, customers with ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards can avail an additional instant bank discount of INR 3000. Alternatively, by exchanging your old gadgets, you can save an extraordinary INR 5000 on your purchase. And to make it even better, all bank cards offer a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. With these incredible deals, you can bring home the 8GB+256GB variant for just INR 29,999, while the 12GB+512GB variant is available for INR 31,999.

The HONOR 90 5G is renowned for its advanced AI technologies, including the remarkable AI Vlog Master and the stunning Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology. Designed for the always-on generation, this phone offers personalized experiences and human-centric solutions by combining cutting-edge hardware and software. The TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification ensures a delightful viewing experience.

Capture the world in incredible detail with the HONOR 90’s impressive triple camera system, featuring a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. With 4K recording capabilities on all three cameras, you can seamlessly switch between them without missing a moment. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G platform, the HONOR 90 5G runs on the Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, delivering flagship-level performance and advanced features like VoWiFi. And with its powerful 5000mAh battery, you can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power.

At HTech, we are proud to partner with PSAV India to bring HONOR smartphones to the Indian market. We aim to merge global technology with India’s specific needs and actively support the “Make in India” initiative, which promotes technical progress and innovation.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! HTech’s HONOR Days sale offers you the chance to own the feature-rich HONOR 90 5G at unbeatable prices, along with additional benefits. Experience the future of technology tailored for India!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I purchase the HONOR 90 5G?

The HONOR 90 5G is exclusively available on Amazon during the HONOR Days sale.

2. Can I avail discounts with my bank card?

Yes, customers with ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards can enjoy an instant bank discount of INR 3000.

3. What is the exchange offer for old gadgets?

By exchanging your old gadgets, you can save an additional INR 5000 on your purchase.

4. Does the HONOR 90 5G come with a warranty?

Yes, the HONOR 90 5G comes with a standard warranty. Please refer to the terms and conditions for more details.