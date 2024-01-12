Irish Vegan Handbag Brand Kalo Wins Pitch Competition

Kalo, an Irish vegan handbag brand that uses leather made from apple skins, has won the Pitch 23 competition, earning the opportunity to sell their products at the prestigious Brown Thomas Arnotts department store. Kalo was launched in November 2022 by Kate and Michael, a couple who were passionate about creating stylish and affordable vegan leather bags. They decided to source Italian apple leather, a by-product of the apple juice industry, to make their bags.

In their research, Kate and Michael discovered various vegan leathers made from fruits like cactus, mango, and pineapple. However, they found that apple leather was the closest to real leather in terms of durability and appearance. They wanted their bags to be versatile, so they designed two styles, the “Everything” bag and the “Essential” bag, both available in three colors. The bags come with interchangeable apple leather straps, allowing customers to create different looks.

The Pitch 23 competition, organized by the Brown Thomas Arnotts retail group, aims to support emerging Irish businesses by providing them with a platform to showcase their products. As the winners, Kalo will receive a €10,000 business development fund, as well as space in the Henry Street store and an online presence on Arnotts.ie. The couple plans to invest the prize money in production and increase their stock levels.

