AVerMedia Launches Exciting New PCIe Capture Cards for Streamers

AVerMedia, a leading manufacturer of audio and video products, has recently unveiled two highly anticipated PCIe capture cards: the HDMI 2.1 Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571). These innovative devices are set to revolutionize the streaming experience for both seasoned streamers and newcomers to the scene.

Revolutionizing the Streaming Landscape

The flagship Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) is a groundbreaking consumer-grade HDMI 2.1 PCIe capture card that takes full advantage of the latest technology. It boasts impressive features such as 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, ensuring breathtaking visuals and seamless gameplay. Additionally, it supports up to 4K60 capture, allowing gamers to capture their most intense gaming moments with unparalleled precision.

For those embarking on their streaming journey, the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) provides an affordable entry point without compromising on quality. This user-friendly device ensures high-quality 4K streaming and capturing capabilities, making it the perfect choice for those on a tight budget who still desire professional-level streaming performance.

Enhanced Streaming Experience

Complementing these cutting-edge capture cards, AVerMedia’s RECentral software offers users a streamlined streaming experience. It allows for simultaneous streaming and broadcasting on various platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Furthermore, it seamlessly integrates with third-party capturing and live-streaming platforms, giving users endless options to enhance their streams.

Availability and Pricing

The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) and Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) are now available for purchase. The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 can be obtained on Amazon for $269.99, while the Live Streamer ULTRA HD is priced at $179.99. These cutting-edge devices are set to become essential tools for streamers of all levels, bringing their content to new heights.

FAQ

What are PCIe capture cards?

PCIe capture cards are devices that allow users to record and capture high-quality audio and video content directly from their computers. They provide enhanced streaming capabilities, making them popular among content creators and streamers.

What is HDMI 2.1 technology?

HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) standard. It offers enhanced video and audio capabilities, including support for higher resolutions and refresh rates. HDMI 2.1 enables a more immersive and visually stunning viewing experience.

How much do the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 and Live Streamer ULTRA HD cost?

The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 (GC575) is priced at $269.99, while the Live Streamer ULTRA HD (GC571) is available for $179.99. These prices may vary depending on the retailer.

Where can I purchase these capture cards?

The Live Gamer 4K 2.1 can be purchased on Amazon (www.amazon.com), and the Live Streamer ULTRA HD is available for purchase on the same platform (www.amazon.com).