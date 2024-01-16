Retro Games to Release Miniature Recreation of Atari 400 Computer

Summary: Retro Games has announced the upcoming release of a half-size recreation of the Atari 400 computer. The machine, known for its notorious membrane keyboard, will be updated with HDMI for video and audio output, as well as USB-A slots for joysticks and gamepads. It will come pre-loaded with 25 classic games and will be compatible with all of Atari’s eight-bit systems. The mini Atari 400 will retail for $119.99 and is available for pre-order now for a March 28th release.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Atari 400 computer?

A: The Atari 400 is a computer produced by Atari in response to the growing popularity of early PCs. It featured a 6502 processor, advanced graphics capabilities, and a membrane keyboard.

Q: What is special about the mini Atari 400?

A: The mini Atari 400 is a recreation of the original computer in a half-size form factor. It has been updated with HDMI output and USB-A slots for easy connectivity. It also comes pre-loaded with 25 classic games.

Q: Can additional games be added to the mini Atari 400?

A: Yes, the machine has a USB port for side-loading other games from a USB stick.

Q: Is the mini Atari 400 compatible with other Atari systems?

A: Yes, the mini Atari 400 is compatible with all of Atari’s eight-bit systems, including the 400/800, XL and XE series, and the 5200 home console.

Q: When will the mini Atari 400 be available?

A: The mini Atari 400 is available for pre-order now and is scheduled for release on March 28th.

In a world where retro gaming has made a comeback, Retro Games is stepping up to satisfy nostalgia-hungry gamers. The company has announced the release of a miniature recreation of the Atari 400 computer, a classic machine that originally debuted in 1979. The mini Atari 400 aims to capture the essence of the original while adding modern features to enhance the gaming experience.

One of the most notable features of the Atari 400 was its membrane keyboard, which was often criticized for its poor quality. The mini Atari 400 is expected to maintain this notorious keyboard, providing an authentic retro gaming experience. However, the machine will also come equipped with HDMI output for improved video and audio quality. Additionally, it will feature five USB-A slots, allowing gamers to connect their favorite joysticks, gamepads, or even an external keyboard.

The mini Atari 400 will come pre-loaded with 25 classic games, including popular titles like Berzerk, Millipede, and Star Raiders II. Gamers will also have the option to load additional games from a USB stick, providing endless possibilities for retro gaming enjoyment.

Retro Games claims that the mini Atari 400 is an accurate replica of the original computer, making it compatible with other Atari eight-bit systems, such as the 400/800, XL and XE series, and the 5200 home console. This compatibility ensures that gamers can revisit their favorite Atari games and expand their retro gaming collection.

Priced at $119.99, the mini Atari 400 is a relatively affordable option for retro gaming enthusiasts. It is currently available for pre-order and is set to be released on March 28th. With its combination of nostalgic design and modern improvements, the mini Atari 400 is sure to be a hit among fans of classic gaming.