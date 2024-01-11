A Glimpse into the History of the Solar System: Analyzing a 4.5 Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Sample

Researchers at the University of Winnipeg have received a unique specimen – a replica of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid named Bennu. This asteroid, which took two years for NASA’s spacecraft to reach, is now being studied to gain insights into the early days of our solar system and the possibility of life originating from asteroid impacts.

Dr. Ed Cloutis, a Geography Professor and the Director of the Centre for Terrestrial and Planetary Exploration, expressed his excitement about having the sample in hand. After worrying about the success of the mission for years, he and his team are now preparing to analyze the sample’s color and composition.

The analysis is part of NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex mission, which captured the sample in 2016. Canada’s contribution to the mission allowed them the opportunity to study a portion of the asteroid. This sample return mission is only the third of its kind, making it a truly rare event.

Asteroids, the remnants of the Solar System, provide valuable insights into its formation and early days. Dr. Cloutis explained that studying asteroids helps us understand what happened billions of years ago. These ancient remnants give scientists a clearer picture of the early Solar System and the chemical processes that occurred.

The black rock powder from the asteroid weighs around 200 milligrams and is kept in a silver container sealed with nitrogen. Great care is taken to ensure that the sample is not exposed to Earth’s atmosphere, as it holds essential information about the asteroid’s history.

In addition to studying the composition of the asteroid, Dr. Cloutis and his team are particularly interested in the possibility of asteroids seeding life on Earth. Many asteroids contain organic molecules, which are essential building blocks of life. By analyzing the sample, they hope to unravel the chemistry that occurred during the early days of the Solar System.

The University of Winnipeg researchers will have the sample for two weeks and will publish their findings in the spring. Furthermore, the asteroid sample will be shared with several universities across Canada, enhancing collaboration and expanding our knowledge of the Solar System’s origins.

