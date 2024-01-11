LEGO Avatar Retiring, but Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender May Take Its Place

The beloved LEGO sets based on James Cameron’s Avatar will soon be retired, making way for new products. However, a new LEGO Ideas project may bring a different kind of Avatar to the shelves: Appa the Sky Bison from the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Created by Yarrostudios, the Appa model consists of over 1,500 pieces and is designed for builders aged 18 and above. The set features intricate building techniques and unique bricks that offer a challenge for fans. What sets Appa apart is the ability to pose him in flying or standing positions, thanks to posable legs. Fans can also adjust his head and tail for different expressions and poses. The saddle is also removable, giving builders the flexibility to display Appa with or without it.

While this is not the first time an Avatar-themed LEGO project has gained popularity on LEGO Ideas, it remains to be seen if this one will make it to production. Previous projects based on Avatar: The Last Airbender reached the review stage but were ultimately rejected. Now, with the retirement of LEGO Avatar sets, the timing may be right for Appa to become a reality.

Appa the Sky Bison is part of the first 2024 review on LEGO Ideas, alongside Spirited Away. The results of this review will be announced later this year. Additionally, the results of the second 2023 review are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

FAQ

What is LEGO Ideas?

LEGO Ideas is a platform where fans can submit their own LEGO designs for the chance to have them produced as official LEGO sets. Projects that garner 10,000 supporters go through a review process by the LEGO Ideas team.

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated series that originally aired from 2005 to 2008. It follows the story of Aang, the last surviving Airbender, as he embarks on a journey to master the elements and bring peace to the world.

