Personalized News App Artifact Closes Down its Doors

Artifact, the AI-powered news app created by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is shutting down after just one year of operation. Despite its popularity among a core group of users, Systrom stated that the market opportunity was not substantial enough to warrant continued investment.

In a Medium announcement, Systrom emphasized the need for startups to make tough calls when necessary. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the news industry and expressed hope that technology could play a role in preserving, supporting, and growing news institutions.

Artifact was initially launched in January 2023 as a curated feed of news and AI-generated content. It aimed to provide a personalized news experience by utilizing machine learning to curate relevant news and posts from journalists. However, in April, the app expanded to include content creation features such as customizable profiles, comment threads, and a voting system similar to Reddit.

While this expansion made Artifact more engaging for users, it also introduced moderation challenges. The introduction of “reputation scores” raised concerns about ensuring a positive user experience.

Despite early appreciation from news professionals and users, Artifact struggled to compete with popular social media platforms and the fading hype around AI. The app has now disabled commenting and posting abilities but will continue to allow users to browse news posts until the end of February.

