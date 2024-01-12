Apple’s Annual Shareholder Meeting Approaches: Key Highlights and Important Dates

Mark your calendars for Apple’s upcoming annual shareholder meeting, scheduled to take place on February 28, 2024, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. This significant event provides an opportunity for shareholders to exercise their voting rights and engage in discussions regarding the company’s performance and future endeavors.

In anticipation of the meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared a letter with shareholders, reflecting on the remarkable achievements of the past year. Cook highlighted notable milestones, including the introduction of Apple Vision Pro, a groundbreaking spatial computer that seamlessly merges digital content with the physical world. Furthermore, the successful launch of the iPhone 15 lineup, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro models, has garnered widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking innovations.

The company’s proxy statement, which accompanies the announcement, sheds light on various highlights from 2023. Notably, Cook’s total compensation target for the year was set at $49 million, representing a 40% decrease from the previous year. However, the statement revealed that Cook actually earned a total of $63,209,845.

To attend the annual shareholder meeting, participate in the voting process, and pose questions to Apple’s management, shareholders must access Apple’s meeting portal and enter the control number specified in their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card.

Summary

Apple’s annual shareholder meeting is set to take place on February 28, 2024. This gathering enables shareholders to exercise their voting rights, engage in discussions about the company’s performance, and submit questions to Apple’s management. The meeting follows a year of significant accomplishments, such as the introduction of Apple Vision Pro and the successful launch of the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple’s recently released proxy statement provides shareholders with valuable insights into the company’s financial and operational highlights from 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of an annual shareholder meeting?

An annual shareholder meeting allows shareholders to vote on important matters presented by the company and discuss the company’s performance over the previous year.

2. How can I attend Apple’s annual shareholder meeting?

To attend Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, you must visit Apple’s meeting portal and enter the control number provided in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card.

3. Can I submit questions during the meeting?

Absolutely! Shareholders have the opportunity to submit questions to Apple’s management during the annual shareholder meeting.

Sources: AppleInsider